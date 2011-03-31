Ad
euobserver
Buzek: Olaf must 'act in full respect of the immunity of a member' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Buzek allows Olaf probe, continues to deny access to offices

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek has let the EU's anti-fraud office (Olaf) conduct an investigation into the Sunday Times cash-for-amendments scandal. But he continues to deny access to MEPs' offices.

Buzek last week told Olaf to stick to matters related to misspent EU funds.

But on Wednesday evening (30 March) parliament's secretary general, Klaus Welle, personally handed over a letter from Buzek to his counterpart in Olaf, informing him of a change of heart in the cas...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Buzek: Olaf must 'act in full respect of the immunity of a member' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections