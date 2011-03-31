Buzek allows Olaf probe, continues to deny access to offices

European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek has let the EU's anti-fraud office (Olaf) conduct an investigation into the Sunday Times cash-for-amendments scandal. But he continues to deny access to MEPs' offices.

Buzek last week told Olaf to stick to matters related to misspent EU funds.

But on Wednesday evening (30 March) parliament's secretary general, Klaus Welle, personally handed over a letter from Buzek to his counterpart in Olaf, informing him of a change of heart in the cas...