Tirana: Since the fall of Communism 20 years ago, Albania has never held elections fully meeting international standards (Photo: lassi.kurkijarvi)

Albania killings cast shadow over country's EU aspirations

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU has warned Albanian politicians to refrain from violence after three anti-government protesters were shot in front of the Prime Minister's office on Friday (21 January) in clashes with police. More demonstrations are due this week.

"We urgently appeal to all political forces to call for calm and refrain from provocation," EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele said in a joint statement, deploring the loss of life and the violence in the...

