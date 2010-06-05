Yugoslavia 'dream team' could win World Cup, if it existed

Europe would have its own Brazil in the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, if Yugoslavia had not disappeared from the map 20 years ago. Any coach would face a difficult selection if he had to create a Yugoslavian team - there are so many talented footballers from Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia and Kosovo.
Since Yugoslavia's disintegration, every World Cup has been contested by at least two ex-Yugoslav republics. The upcoming tournament is no exception, South A...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
