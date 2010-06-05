Ad
Watching football on TV in Macedonia - the region is said to have 20 million managers (Photo: Petar Stojanovski)

Yugoslavia 'dream team' could win World Cup, if it existed

by Augustin Palokaj and Zeljko Pantelic,

Europe would have its own Brazil in the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, if Yugoslavia had not disappeared from the map 20 years ago. Any coach would face a difficult selection if he had to create a Yugoslavian team - there are so many talented footballers from Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia and Kosovo.

Since Yugoslavia's disintegration, every World Cup has been contested by at least two ex-Yugoslav republics. The upcoming tournament is no exception, South A...

Watching football on TV in Macedonia - the region is said to have 20 million managers (Photo: Petar Stojanovski)

