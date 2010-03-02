New EU state structural funds should not be 'spread too thin'

Structural funds are the EU's main tool available for its new members affected by the recession to different degrees. But some experts say their effectiveness depends upon providing relevant aid when and where it is needed.

The 10 new members states in central and eastern Europe are not a homogenous bloc when it comes to the scale and impact of the economic crisis, experts and MEPs agreed on Monday (1 March) during a seminar on the topic in the European Parliament.

Eurozone-member...