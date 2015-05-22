No outcome from Greece talks in Riga

A two-hour meeting between the leaders of Germany, France, and Greece, ended shortly before 1am on Friday morning (22 May) without any tangible result on a new deal for Greece.

"It was a friendly and constructive exchange but it is also clear work has to be done", German chancellor Angela Merkel said.

She added that Germany and France can "answer Greece’s questions and help her", but that the decision will have to be taken with the three international creditors (the EU, the Europe...