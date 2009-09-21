Ad
euobserver
Serge Abou, European commission ambassador to China (Photo: Commission delegation in China)

Greater EU harmony with foreign service, says diplomat

by Andrew Willis, SHANGHAI,

An EU diplomatic service would greatly help the bloc define more unified positions when dealing with external countries says the European Commission's top representative in China.

Ambassador Serge Abou also sees future EU ambassadors becoming "primus inter pares [first among equals]" in areas of EU competence, when compared to member state diplomats working overseas.

"Their role will not be to represent the view of France, Germany or Spain but to represent the views of all ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Serge Abou, European commission ambassador to China (Photo: Commission delegation in China)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections