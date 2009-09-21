Greater EU harmony with foreign service, says diplomat

An EU diplomatic service would greatly help the bloc define more unified positions when dealing with external countries says the European Commission's top representative in China.
Ambassador Serge Abou also sees future EU ambassadors becoming "primus inter pares [first among equals]" in areas of EU competence, when compared to member state diplomats working overseas.
"Their role will not be to represent the view of France, Germany or Spain but to represent the views of all ...
