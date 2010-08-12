Ad
Belene - PM Borisov has balked at repeated Russian proposals to fund Belene through a loan (Photo: Dafinka Stoilova)

Serbia considers investing in Bulgarian nuclear plant project

by Vesselin Zhelev, SOFIA,

EU applicant Serbia is considering acquisition of a still undetermined stake in a new €4 billion nuclear power plant project of its eastern neighbour Bulgaria. The latter, a new EU member, is facing difficulties raising the needed money or attracting an investor, media reported at the weekend.

Bulgarian prime minister Boiko Borisov said Serbian president Boris Tadic agreed that his country join the construction of the two-unit, 2,000 megawatt plant near the Danube port of Belene, some 2...

