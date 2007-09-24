NATO and EU relations simmer over soldiers

NATO is feeling the pinch as the UN and EU both dip into the same resources to fulfil defence obligations leaving the military alliance thin on soldiers.

"We are having problems providing troops for all the NATO, EU and UN missions," said NATO spokesperson James Appathurai, according to Austrian daily Der Standard.

The problem has worsened in recent years as both NATO and the EU try to maintain rapid response forces.

The NATO Response Force (NRF) is supposed to be kept at a ...