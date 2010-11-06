Commission to give green light to Montenegro's EU candidacy

The European Commission will recommend next week that Montenegro be granted candidate status in its latest progress report on the country, but will stop short of giving a date for the start of accession talks.
Like Macedonia, Montenegro is being given more time to bring its institutions up to scratch but in general it will receive worse marks in the most recent report than Serbia.
Although Montenegro is considered to have a parliamentary democracy, parliament's control of the go...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here