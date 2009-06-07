The European Parliament will continue to be dominated by the centre-right for the next five years, but the 736-seat assembly is set to be more fragmented this time round as many small parties made the threshold.

The Socialists, who had hoped to make major gains at the polls by way of a backlash against the current economic crisis, kept their second place in parliament, while the Liberals remain in third place.

100) { for (var key in ls) { if (key.includes('@based-authState')) { CTA.innerHTML = ''; break; } } } } } catch (e) {}