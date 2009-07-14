Ad
Over the last five years, Norway contributed over €1 billion in regional aid to the EU's new member states (Photo: Wikipedia)

Norway to renew regional aid for EU newcomers

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Non-EU members Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are set to renew a five-year funding scheme of over €1 billion for energy, social and democracy projects in the bloc's poorest member states.

"We have made good progress and we hope to finalize the negotiations before the summer break," Rune Bjastad, spokesman for the Norwegian mission to the EU told this website.

Norway is the leading negotiator with the European Commission, with Oslo funding 97 percent of the current €1.3 billio...

