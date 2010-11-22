Ad
euobserver
Croatian president Ivo Josipovic said the EU accession process is "too long". (Photo: josipovic.net)

Croatia drums up public support for EU bid

by Zeljko Trkanjec,

The recent result of a survey revealing that Croatian citizens would have voted against European Union membership was unsurprising, according to president Ivo Josipovic.

The Croatian foreign ministry is now working on an information campaign to try to win back popular support for the bid.

The Gallup Europe poll, conducted in July, found that 43 percent of Croatian citizens would have voted No in a referendum on accession, compared to just 38 percent in favour. Just one quarter of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Croatian president Ivo Josipovic said the EU accession process is "too long". (Photo: josipovic.net)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections