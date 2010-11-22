Croatia drums up public support for EU bid

The recent result of a survey revealing that Croatian citizens would have voted against European Union membership was unsurprising, according to president Ivo Josipovic.

The Croatian foreign ministry is now working on an information campaign to try to win back popular support for the bid.

The Gallup Europe poll, conducted in July, found that 43 percent of Croatian citizens would have voted No in a referendum on accession, compared to just 38 percent in favour. Just one quarter of...