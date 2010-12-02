Former Bulgarian minister denied US entry visa

The US has denied former Bulgarian interior minister Rumen Petkov an entry visa after government officials said he had been involved with suspected drug lords during his time in office between 2005 and 2008.

Mr Petkov, now a senior lawmaker for the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, promptly gave up his diplomatic immunity and asked to be investigated in a bid to clear his name.

He also threatened to sue current interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov and customs chief Vanyo Tano...