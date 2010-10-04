Ad
Tar sands extraction in Fort McMurray, Canada (Photo: CanadaGood)

EU appears to back down on Canada's tar sands

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard appears to have temporarily backed down from plans to make reference to Canada's controversial tar sands in the EU's upcoming directive on fuel quality.

As recently as June, the commission's climate directorate had suggested that figures estimating the energy efficiency of the fuel would be included in this December's proposal, along with an array of data on other fuels such as petrol and hydrogen.

But a leaked a draft seen by Reuters on ...

