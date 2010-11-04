Ad
euobserver
Romanian president Traian Basescu is thought to control the 'secret services' (Photo: Romania Libera)

Who really runs Romania anyway?

by Dan Alexe,

When asked who runs their country, many Romanians unhesitatingly answer: "The secret services." Conspiracy theories have always been the most popular explanations for major political events affecting the country, or the world, sometimes even attributing natural disasters to occult forces with hidden agendas.

Recent press scandals involving the downfall of two of the most influential Romanian media moguls have sparked a new wave of conspiracy theories involving the 'services,' which are...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Romanian president Traian Basescu is thought to control the 'secret services' (Photo: Romania Libera)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections