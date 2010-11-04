Who really runs Romania anyway?

When asked who runs their country, many Romanians unhesitatingly answer: "The secret services." Conspiracy theories have always been the most popular explanations for major political events affecting the country, or the world, sometimes even attributing natural disasters to occult forces with hidden agendas.
Recent press scandals involving the downfall of two of the most influential Romanian media moguls have sparked a new wave of conspiracy theories involving the 'services,' which are...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here