euobserver
The EU commission wants to modernise copyright (Photo: realSMILEY)

MEP scuffle points to EU copyright controversy

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A scuffle over whether to invite a UN expert on copyright to address MEPs is illustrative of what a hot political topic copyright reform is in the EU.

Farida Shaheed, a Pakistani sociologist who wrote a report on copyright policy and the right to culture and science, will talk to MEPs on Wednesday (6 May) but her very invitation upset some.

French liberal MEP Jean-Marie Cavada, reportedly tried to stop Shaheed - who is the UN rapporteur for human rights - being invited because he ...

