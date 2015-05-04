Ad
Mediterranean Sea: 5,800 migrants were rescued over the weekend (Photo: Migrant Offshore Aid Station)

Thousands of migrants rescued in Mediterranean

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Thousands of people in rickety boats and rubber dinghies in the Mediterranean were rescued over the weekend in one of the largest life-saving operations to date led by Italy’s coastguard.

Italian officials say some 5,800 were plucked from the sea on Sunday (3 May) and Saturday. Around 10 were found dead off the Libyan coast with more 2,150 of them rescued on Sunday alone. The migrants were taken to southern Italian ports.

