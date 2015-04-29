Ad
euobserver
Drifting into the next US presidency? EU-US trade talks will continue into 2016 (Photo: European Commission)

EU-US trade talks to drift into 2016

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Negotiations on a landmark EU-US free trade deal will drag into 2016, the EU’s chief negotiator conceded on Tuesday (28 April).

"At this point in time I don’t want to rule in or rule out anything in terms of what is possible before the end of this year," the EU's chief negotiator Ignacio Garcia Bercero told a news conference in Berlin.

"But it is clear that a completion of the negotiations, a conclusion of the agreement, that is something that will require more time than 2015," ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU-US trade pact to miss 2015 deadline
Roasting the messenger: How US sees critics of EU free trade
Drifting into the next US presidency? EU-US trade talks will continue into 2016 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections