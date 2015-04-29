EU-US trade talks to drift into 2016

Negotiations on a landmark EU-US free trade deal will drag into 2016, the EU’s chief negotiator conceded on Tuesday (28 April).

"At this point in time I don’t want to rule in or rule out anything in terms of what is possible before the end of this year," the EU's chief negotiator Ignacio Garcia Bercero told a news conference in Berlin.

"But it is clear that a completion of the negotiations, a conclusion of the agreement, that is something that will require more time than 2015," ...