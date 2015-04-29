EU-US trade talks to drift into 2016

Negotiations on a landmark EU-US free trade deal will drag into 2016, the EU’s chief negotiator conceded on Tuesday (28 April).
"At this point in time I don’t want to rule in or rule out anything in terms of what is possible before the end of this year," the EU's chief negotiator Ignacio Garcia Bercero told a news conference in Berlin.
"But it is clear that a completion of the negotiations, a conclusion of the agreement, that is something that will require more time than 2015," ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
