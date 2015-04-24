Ad
Luxembourg: The French journalist responsible for breaking the story faces indictment (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

Court charges Luxleaks reporter over leaked documents

Rule of Law
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The French journalist who broke the Luxleaks corporate tax avoidance scandal has been charged with leaking documents held by accounting firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers by a court in Luxembourg on Thursday (23 April).

The court did not name the journalist, but his identity was later confirmed by AFP as Edouard Perrin, who first broke the story in 2012 in a programme on the state-owned France 2 TV station.

“The judge charged him with being the co-author, or accomplice, of the offences ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

