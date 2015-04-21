MEPs approve EU investment fund, want more say on how money is spent

The European Parliament has approved on Monday (20 April) the plan for an investment fund, but demanded some changes are made to where the money comes from and what the role of the parliament should be.
The European Commission had planned to redirect €6 billion from two already existing EU funds, one that was for improving the EU's infrastructure, the other for research and development, a proposal which was heavily criticized by scientists.
Parliament decided to tell the commissio...
