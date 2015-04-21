Ad
euobserver
Katainen is in charge of creating enthusiasm for the investment fund (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs approve EU investment fund, want more say on how money is spent

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has approved on Monday (20 April) the plan for an investment fund, but demanded some changes are made to where the money comes from and what the role of the parliament should be.

The European Commission had planned to redirect €6 billion from two already existing EU funds, one that was for improving the EU's infrastructure, the other for research and development, a proposal which was heavily criticized by scientists.

Parliament decided to tell the commissio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Polish finance minister pokes holes in Juncker fund
MEPs want Juncker fund to focus on energy saving projects
Leading scientists criticise Juncker investment plan
Juncker puts pressure on MEPs over investment plan
Katainen is in charge of creating enthusiasm for the investment fund (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections