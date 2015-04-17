Ad
euobserver
EP committees disagree on the exclusive competence over earmarking parts of the investment fund. (Photo: EUobserver)

Parliamentary power struggle may delay Juncker fund

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Power games in the European Parliament could cause delay in the implementation of the EU’s flagship investment fund.

The dispute revolves around which one of four committees - industry, transport, economic affairs, or budget - has the competence to earmark money for energy savings projects.

On Tuesday (14 April), the industry committee adopted an amendment to mark €5 billion of the €16 billion in guarantees provided by the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

MEPs want Juncker fund to focus on energy saving projects
Ministers clash over Juncker fund
EP committees disagree on the exclusive competence over earmarking parts of the investment fund. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections