euobserver
Greece faces insolvency next month, Standard & Poor's said Wednesday (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Greece risks default in mid-May, S&P warns

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greece will be forced to default on its debts if a deal with its EU creditors is not reached by mid-May, a leading credit rating agency said on Wednesday (15 April).

Standard & Poor's downgraded Greece’s further into junk territory, from B- to CCC+, with a negative outlook, stating that “without deep economic reform or further relief, we expect Greece's debt and other financial commitments will be unsustainable".

