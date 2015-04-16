Greece risks default in mid-May, S&P warns

Greece will be forced to default on its debts if a deal with its EU creditors is not reached by mid-May, a leading credit rating agency said on Wednesday (15 April).
Standard & Poor's downgraded Greece’s further into junk territory, from B- to CCC+, with a negative outlook, stating that “without deep economic reform or further relief, we expect Greece's debt and other financial commitments will be unsustainable".
“If the stalemate between Greece and its official lenders is not res...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
