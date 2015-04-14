Austria and Romania among those with laxest smoking rules

Smokers craving for an after meal cigarette at a restaurant may want to head to Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Romania or Slovakia where bans either do not exist or are not enforced.
The findings, published on Tuesday (14 April) by the Brussels-based Smoke Free partnership (SFP) say all five have the laxest rules on smoking in the EU.
The issue is raising concern because passive smoke is considered a risk to health...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
