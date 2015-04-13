Ad
euobserver
Fico will meet the Czech president in Moscow (Photo: coalition for the ICC)

Czech and Slovak leaders divided over Russia's 9 May parade

EU Political
by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

Controversy around Russia’s 9 May WWII memorial has shown the extent to which Russia relations are shaping public debate in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Czech president Milos Zeman, bowing to public pressure, announced last week that he will go to Moscow but will skip the military parade included in the official programme of the 9 May ceremony.

At the same time, Prague inadvertently revealed the travel plans of Slovak prime minister Robert Fico.

“President Zeman will lay...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Putin's ally in Prague Castle
Fico will meet the Czech president in Moscow (Photo: coalition for the ICC)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections