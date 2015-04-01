ECB watchdog to open first investigations

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) new watchdog body is launching its first investigations into the actions of the EU’s largest lenders.

Presenting the first annual report of the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) on Tuesday (31 March), chairwoman Daniele Nouy said it would open investigations into three “significant” banks for breaching EU law.

A total of 11 alleged breaches were reported to the SSM in the past four months, with three “appropriate for follow-up”, according t...