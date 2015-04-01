Ad
Daniele Nouy - Greek banks can 'withstand' current turmoil (Photo: Hannelore Foerster)

ECB watchdog to open first investigations

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) new watchdog body is launching its first investigations into the actions of the EU’s largest lenders.

Presenting the first annual report of the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) on Tuesday (31 March), chairwoman Daniele Nouy said it would open investigations into three “significant” banks for breaching EU law.

A total of 11 alleged breaches were reported to the SSM in the past four months, with three “appropriate for follow-up”, according t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

