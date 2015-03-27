Ad
The Greek government has been promising its list of reforms since late February (Photo: YoungJ523)

Still waiting for Greece, this WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The long wait for the list of Greek reforms is due to end on Monday (30 March), but its government has missed deadlines before.

The European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, and a Greek government spokesman set the new deadline in remarks last week. But the Greek leader, one week earlier, had already promised it to Germany in “the next few days”. The Greek finance minister said the same thing in late February.

If it comes, it will have to add up to austerity for German...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Greek government has been promising its list of reforms since late February (Photo: YoungJ523)

