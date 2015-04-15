Ad
Tripoli: Some 400 are feared dead in the latest tragedy (Photo: Sebastia Giralt)

Hundreds of EU-bound migrants drown near Libya

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Charity group Save the Children on Tuesday (14 April) estimated that some 400 people died after a boat capsized en route to Italy from Libya.

Survivors say it was carrying around 550 passengers, many of them unaccompanied children. It overturned 24 hours after leaving the Libyan coastline on Monday.

One 17-year old Eritrean, who was among the survivors, told the charity they had been holed up in a sardine factory in Tripoli for the past four months. Many were tortured to extort mo...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU grapples with smugglers as people fleeing conflict face torture
