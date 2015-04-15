Hundreds of EU-bound migrants drown near Libya

Charity group Save the Children on Tuesday (14 April) estimated that some 400 people died after a boat capsized en route to Italy from Libya.

Survivors say it was carrying around 550 passengers, many of them unaccompanied children. It overturned 24 hours after leaving the Libyan coastline on Monday.

One 17-year old Eritrean, who was among the survivors, told the charity they had been holed up in a sardine factory in Tripoli for the past four months. Many were tortured to extort mo...