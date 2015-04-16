Eulex report exposes EU failure in Kosovo

The EU has just published an independent report on its rule of law mission in Kosovo, Eulex.
It concerns a scandal which erupted last year, when an official of the mission publicly accused it of having covered up a case of judicial corruption within its ranks.
The report points to several weaknesses in the mission’s management, but convincingly dismisses the main charge.
This, however, is not the reason why the report is interesting. As I have argued elsewhere, that scanda...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.