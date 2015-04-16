Ad
Bill Clinton statue in Pristina: the West needs Kosovo to be a 'success' to justify its 1999 military campaign (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Eulex report exposes EU failure in Kosovo

by Andrea Capussela, ROME,

The EU has just published an independent report on its rule of law mission in Kosovo, Eulex.

It concerns a scandal which erupted last year, when an official of the mission publicly accused it of having covered up a case of judicial corruption within its ranks.

The report points to several weaknesses in the mission’s management, but convincingly dismisses the main charge.

This, however, is not the reason why the report is interesting. As I have argued elsewhere, that scanda...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

