Migration threatens demographic balance, says Bulgarian PM

The number of migrants coming to Bulgaria threatens to tilt “the demographic balance” of the predominantly Slavic and Christian Orthodox country, its Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said Thursday (23 April).

“Bulgaria has regions with Muslim population. We have nothing against Muslims. But when more Muslims come from outside, they can abruptly change the demography of the country,” Borisov told reporters ahead of an extraordinary EU summit on migration on Thursday.

