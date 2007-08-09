EU extends ban on UK meat exports

The EU has maintained its ban on the export of fresh meat and livestock from Britain for at least another two weeks following a meeting of veterinary experts in Brussels yesterday on the foot and mouth outbreak.
Saying that the foot and mouth situation has not "stabilised" in Britain since the outbreak last Friday with culling at a third farm in Surrey ordered on Wednesday afternoon, a European Commission spokesman said it would be "premature" to alter the EU measures.
"It was fel...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here