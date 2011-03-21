'Hawkish' France says Yemeni leader will fall

A 'hawkish' France has surprised its EU allies by publicly predicting that Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh will fall from power.

"We say this to Yemen, where the situation is worsening. We estimate today that the departure of President Saleh is unavoidable," French foreign minister Alain Juppe told press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (21 March).

"We are coherent on all the events in the Middle East and Mediterranean. We wish democracy and huma...