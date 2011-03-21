'Hawkish' France says Yemeni leader will fall

A 'hawkish' France has surprised its EU allies by publicly predicting that Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh will fall from power.
"We say this to Yemen, where the situation is worsening. We estimate today that the departure of President Saleh is unavoidable," French foreign minister Alain Juppe told press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (21 March).
"We are coherent on all the events in the Middle East and Mediterranean. We wish democracy and huma...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.