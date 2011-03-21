Ad
euobserver
French jets taking off for Libya - French President Sarkozy's planes fired the first symbolic shot against Gaddafi on Saturday (Photo: French Ministry of Defence)

'Hawkish' France says Yemeni leader will fall

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A 'hawkish' France has surprised its EU allies by publicly predicting that Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh will fall from power.

"We say this to Yemen, where the situation is worsening. We estimate today that the departure of President Saleh is unavoidable," French foreign minister Alain Juppe told press after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (21 March).

"We are coherent on all the events in the Middle East and Mediterranean. We wish democracy and huma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

French jets taking off for Libya - French President Sarkozy's planes fired the first symbolic shot against Gaddafi on Saturday (Photo: French Ministry of Defence)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections