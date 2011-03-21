This WEEK in the European Union

EU leaders will gather in Brussels at end of the week to agree the final details of a permanent bailout fund. Known as the European Stability Mechanism, it is to the replace the current, and temporary, European Financial Stability Facility from 2013. A number of sticking points remain however, including how the fund should be financed. EU finance ministers meeting Monday will try and iron out the difficulties ahead of the summit.

