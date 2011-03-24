Ad
euobserver
Israeli artillery. Shahid said Israeli fire has killed 15 people in the past five days. A bomb killed one person in Jerusalem, but it has not been tied to Hamas (Photo: Cau Napoli)

Israel wants EU help to scare off Hamas

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel wants the EU to tell Hamas that the international community would endorse Israeli military action against Gaza if it continues to fire rockets and mortars.

"The EU is very busy with the situation in Libya ... but it should become more aware of the escalating violence by Hamas and others. The EU must do what it can to make Hamas understand this is intolerable and that it will have consequences for Hamas which the EU will endorse," Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Israeli artillery. Shahid said Israeli fire has killed 15 people in the past five days. A bomb killed one person in Jerusalem, but it has not been tied to Hamas (Photo: Cau Napoli)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections