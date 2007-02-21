EU states deal blow to Brussels by backing GMO ban

EU member states have for the third time snubbed the European Commission by backing a national ban on genetically modified maize products - in this case Hungary - which Brussels says is against international trade rules.

EU environment ministers on Tuesday (20 February) upheld with a qualified majority a Hungarian ban on GM maize although the crop was authorised by the commission in 1998.

Hungary has placed a temporary ban on the use and sale of the MON 810 maize, saying there has...