euobserver
GMOs are in 26 EU countries, the Danish minister said (Photo: Notat)

EU states deal blow to Brussels by backing GMO ban

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

EU member states have for the third time snubbed the European Commission by backing a national ban on genetically modified maize products - in this case Hungary - which Brussels says is against international trade rules.

EU environment ministers on Tuesday (20 February) upheld with a qualified majority a Hungarian ban on GM maize although the crop was authorised by the commission in 1998.

Hungary has placed a temporary ban on the use and sale of the MON 810 maize, saying there has...

