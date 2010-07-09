Hungary's slow preparations for EU presidency

BRUSSELS and BUDAPEST - Budgetary problems, a slow transition between governments and a general lack of transparency are hampering Hungary's preparations for its first-ever term as the EU's rotating presidency. According to a report by the HVG weekly, none of the country's political heavyweights are showing much interest in the upcoming EU enterprise, just six months before Hungary is to take over as chair of the 27 EU governments.
According to government and Fidesz party sources appro...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
