Kosovo - two years of independence

Kosovo is today (17 February) celebrating the second anniversary of the declaration of its independence. Stock-taking shows a mixed picture. While the Kosovo government considers that Europe's youngest country has made "huge progress" in the last two years, the opposition in Kosovo and most political analysts see stagnation.

At the international level, Kosovo has so far been recognised by 65 countries, including 22 EU member states. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is this yea...