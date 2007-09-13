Belgium still struggling to form government

Three months on from elections, Belgium is still struggling to form a new government, as Flemish and French-speaking parties remain at odds about the need for far-reaching state reforms – including the highly sensitive issue of devolution.
The Flemish side wants more powers for the regions, something the French side fears is a cover for gradually breaking up the country.
Each side on the negotiation table consider their demands to be reasonable and perceive the demands by their l...
