The battle against climate change will have to fought and won in the cities (Photo: EUobserver)

European cities endorse 2020 emissions cuts

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Over 350 cities across Europe signed a non-binding declaration to go further than the existing European Union objective of reducing CO2 emissions by 20 percent by 2020 over the 1990 levels.

The commitment, dubbed the "Covenant of Mayors", was formally signed on Tuesday (10 February) in Brussels by representatives of over 350 cities from 23 EU member states as well as several dozen municipalities from non-EU countries such as Ukraine, Turkey or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

