Ad
euobserver
The retail value of sunscreen products in Europe in 2005 was estimated to be over €1.3bn, says Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

EU to change misleading sunscreen labelling

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Commission is changing the labelling on sun creams suggesting that some of the current labels – such as "sun block" or "total sun protection" are misleading.

"Consumers need clear, accurate information on sunscreen products so they can make informed choices," said EU consumer affairs commissioner Meglena Kuneva in a statement on Monday (9 July).

"We need to reinforce the essential message that sunscreen is only one of a number of measures that are necessary for effect...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The retail value of sunscreen products in Europe in 2005 was estimated to be over €1.3bn, says Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections