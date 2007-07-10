EU to change misleading sunscreen labelling

The European Commission is changing the labelling on sun creams suggesting that some of the current labels – such as "sun block" or "total sun protection" are misleading.

"Consumers need clear, accurate information on sunscreen products so they can make informed choices," said EU consumer affairs commissioner Meglena Kuneva in a statement on Monday (9 July).

"We need to reinforce the essential message that sunscreen is only one of a number of measures that are necessary for effect...