Italy asks for EU help in blocking Tunisian refugees

The Italian government has declared a state of emergency and asked for EU help in blocking thousands of Tunisians from reaching its shores.

"I will ask Tunisia's foreign minister for authorisation for our forces to intervene in Tunisia to block the influx," interior minister Roberto Maroni said in an Italian television interview on Sunday (13 February), a day after the Italian cabinet declared a state of emergency and called for help from the European Union to stop what it calls "illeg...