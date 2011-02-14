Ad
euobserver
The image dreaded by Rome: boats full of migrants (Photo: nobordernetwork)

Italy asks for EU help in blocking Tunisian refugees

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Italian government has declared a state of emergency and asked for EU help in blocking thousands of Tunisians from reaching its shores.

"I will ask Tunisia's foreign minister for authorisation for our forces to intervene in Tunisia to block the influx," interior minister Roberto Maroni said in an Italian television interview on Sunday (13 February), a day after the Italian cabinet declared a state of emergency and called for help from the European Union to stop what it calls "illeg...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The image dreaded by Rome: boats full of migrants (Photo: nobordernetwork)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections