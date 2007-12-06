Merkel criticises Sarkozy's Mediterranean Union plans

German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that French plans for a Mediterranean Union risk splitting the EU.
Speaking at a conference in Berlin on Wednesday (5 December), Ms Merkel indicated that if French president Nicolas Sarkozy pushed ahead with his proposals for a union of countries from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa the "core" of the European Union would be threatened.
The chancellor said that "cooperation between some member states has to be also open to the res...
