Ad
euobserver
Merkel (r) opposes Sarkozy's (l) Mediterranean plans (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Merkel criticises Sarkozy's Mediterranean Union plans

by Honor Mahony,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that French plans for a Mediterranean Union risk splitting the EU.

Speaking at a conference in Berlin on Wednesday (5 December), Ms Merkel indicated that if French president Nicolas Sarkozy pushed ahead with his proposals for a union of countries from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa the "core" of the European Union would be threatened.

The chancellor said that "cooperation between some member states has to be also open to the res...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Merkel (r) opposes Sarkozy's (l) Mediterranean plans (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections