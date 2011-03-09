Imprisonment of Turkish journalists draws MEP rebuke

MEPs have condemned the imprisonment of a growing number of journalists in Turkey, scoring the issue as a major black mark against the country's aspirations of joining the European Union.

On Wednesday (9 March) the euro-deputies adopted a progress report on EU-Turkey negotiations, highlighting the apparent deterioration in the country's media freedom, the deadlock over Cyprus and a lack of dialogue among Turkish political parties as key stumbling blocks.

Centre-right MEP Ria Oome...