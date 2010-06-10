Ad
Bulgaria reacted angrily to Brussels' criticism (Photo: trekkyandy)

EU economy chief draws flak from Bulgarian foreign minister

by VESSELIN ZHELEV,

EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn on Thursday (10 June) incurred the wrath of the normally humble new member state Bulgaria.

Its foreign minister Nikolai Mladenov reacted in an unusually undiplomatic language to concerns that Mr Rehn had voiced in public about the credibility of the country's economic statistics.

"For me Olli Rehn's statement is incorrect given the real state of play in Bulgaria," Mr Mladenov told journalists during a visit to the European P...

