Italy also outed as host of US nukes

Italy has now been outed as the fifth European power to host nuclear weapons by digital whistleblower site WikiLeaks' release of US diplomatic cables, while Belgium has been shown to have rejected a German overture to have US atom bombs removed from Europe.

Italy has long been suspected of hosting a total of 90 such arms, but as with Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Turkey, who were outed as custodians of US weapons of mass destruction on Monday by cable leaks, Rome has always main...