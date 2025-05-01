Romania is resitting the democracy test

Just months after Romania's Constitutional Court barred the controversial so-called 'TikTok candidate', Călin Georgescu, from the country's presidential race, Romanian citizens now return to the polls amid rising tension, legal confusion, and...
Mihaela Gherghisan Naum is a Romanian journalist accredited to the European institutions since 1995.
