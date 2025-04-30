EU seizes €14,000 cash from woman going to Moscow for breast surgery

ZZ, an unnamed woman, thought she was flying from Germany to Russia to do dental work and (cosmetic) breast surgery, but instead lost €13,950 and her privacy, in a cautionary tale for other travellers to Russia.
When ZZ (her full name was withheld in EU court documents, which cited only her initials) walked into security control in Frankfurt Airport, area B Ea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.