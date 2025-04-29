Ad
euobserver
Malta granted a "few hundred citizenships" each year under the scheme, Henley & Partners said (Photo: Leon Benjamin)

Analysis

Malta's 'golden passport' buyers at risk after EU verdict

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

No one who bought a Maltese passport has called yet to ask for their money back, but a surprise ruling by the EU court has opened a potential Pandora's box of revocations, complaints, fines, and litigation.

Malta has sold €1.4bn worth of EU passports in the past 10 years, but the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday (28 April) that they were sold illega...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ban on golden passports seen gaining ground amid Russia war
Legal opinion says EU states free to sell 'golden passports'
Malta granted a "few hundred citizenships" each year under the scheme, Henley & Partners said (Photo: Leon Benjamin)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

Green EconomyOpinionRule of LawMigrationAfricaHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?Magazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections