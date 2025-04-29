Malta's 'golden passport' buyers at risk after EU verdict

No one who bought a Maltese passport has called yet to ask for their money back, but a surprise ruling by the EU court has opened a potential Pandora's box of revocations, complaints, fines, and litigation.
Malta has sold €1.4bn worth of EU passports in the past 10 years, but the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday (28 April) that they were sold illega...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.