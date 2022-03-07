Ad
euobserver
Malta is one of the three EU countries that run an investment for citozeship programs that MEPs argue should be phased out (Photo: Neil Howard)

Ban on golden passports seen gaining ground amid Russia war

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament is expected to call for an EU-level ban on so-called golden passport programs by 2025, and to introduce stricter rules for golden visas, as scrutiny falls on member states where Russian oligarchs obtain EU residency or passports.

The schemes, under which non-EU nationals can get nationality and residency rights in exchange for financial investment, are "objectionable from an ethical, legal and economic point of view, and pose several serious security risks," say...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Malta is one of the three EU countries that run an investment for citozeship programs that MEPs argue should be phased out (Photo: Neil Howard)

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

