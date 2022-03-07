Ban on golden passports seen gaining ground amid Russia war

The European Parliament is expected to call for an EU-level ban on so-called golden passport programs by 2025, and to introduce stricter rules for golden visas, as scrutiny falls on member states where Russian oligarchs obtain EU residency or passports.

The schemes, under which non-EU nationals can get nationality and residency rights in exchange for financial investment, are "objectionable from an ethical, legal and economic point of view, and pose several serious security risks," say...