Ad
euobserver
Photo of 15-minute summit between US and Ukraine, posted on social media by Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha (Photo: Andrii Sybiha)

Funeral diplomacy: Trump makes nice on Ukraine, but no EU talks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Trump-Zelenskyy tête-à-tête, a von der Leyen brush-by, and a Trump faux pas marked pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday (26 April). 

The nose-to-nose talks saw US president Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy locked in a 15-minute conversation, without aides, on two simple chairs surrounded by the vast interior of the largest c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU casts doubt on any Russian-proposed ceasefire
Trump's upturning of trade risks five million European jobs
Photo of 15-minute summit between US and Ukraine, posted on social media by Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha (Photo: Andrii Sybiha)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections