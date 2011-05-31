Cucumber deaths provoke outbreak of EU bickering

Accusations and counter-accusations continue to be exchanged across Europe as the region struggles to tackle a lethal outbreak of enterohaemorrhagic E.coli linked to contaminated cucumbers, which has so far left 14 people dead in Germany.

Hundreds more are sick due to the highly-virulent bacterial strain, with confusion over the exact source prompting health experts to predict a further rise in numbers. Suspected cases of sickness have been reported in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Britain...